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Rayzebio Announces $173 Million Investment for New Whitestown Facility

The Whitestown facility will focus on manufacturing radiopharmaceutical therapies for cancer treatment.

Published on August 27, 2026
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In this photo illustration, the RayzeBio logo is seen
Source: SOPA Images

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — RayzeBio, a Bristol Myers Squibb company, is investing over $173 million in its central Indiana operations and constructing a new facility in Whitestown.

The 450,000-square-foot facility will be located at Anson Industrial Park in Boone County, with construction expected to begin this year.

RayzeBio will also create up to 100 new jobs at its Indianapolis and Whitestown locations by the end of 2029. Average annual wages for advanced manufacturing positions are expected to exceed $130,000.

“This project marks an important step in shaping Boone County’s future as a hub for life sciences and advanced innovation,” said Andrea Kern, CEO of the Boone County Economic Development Corporation. “The investment from Bristol Myers Squibb through RayzeBio will create high-quality jobs while reinforcing Central Indiana’s position as a place that can move ideas from research through manufacturing and delivery into real-world impact, with Boone County playing a key role in advancing that work.”

The Whitestown facility will focus on manufacturing radiopharmaceutical therapies for cancer treatment. It will go along with RayzeBio’s existing 77,000-square-foot radiopharmaceutical supply and manufacturing operation on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

“This new facility represents a meaningful investment in both patients and the Boone County community,” said Eric Bischoff, Chief of Product Development and Operations, RayzeBio. “By expanding our presence here, we’re strengthening our ability to deliver innovative medicines for patients while creating high‑quality jobs and advancing scientific capabilities in the region. We’re proud to grow alongside a community that shares our commitment to innovation and impact.”

The state of Indiana has a goal to invest $1 billion in the life sciences sector and create 100,000 jobs over the next decade.

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