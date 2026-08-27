Brownsburg Mailing Facility to Close, Terminating 151 People

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — 151 people are being laid off from the mailing facility in Brownsburg.

The Postal Center International, Inc. said its Brownsburg facility will permanently close by the end of September. Layoffs at the mail handling company began on Aug. 13 and will continue through Sept. 30.

According to the WARN Act Notice, the postal company said the terminations were “a result of unforeseeable business circumstances.”

Various positions, including CDL drivers, data entry clerks, managers, and technicians, are among those affected by the closure.