Celebrating Matt Bair

Here at the Hammer and Nigel Show, we are devasted by the passing of not just WIBC’s Traffic Beast, but our dear friend, Matt Bair.

Matt was a part of our lives personally, and a very special piece of our show. As we still process and grieve, we wanted to take some time in celebrating the outstanding, hilarious, undeniably talented, caring friend.

Hammer put together some of his favorite clips from the years to remember all the laughs Matt gave us. We hope his laugh and dry wit comforts you as much as it has for us.

We also heard from you, the listeners. Matt cared so deeply about our WIBC listeners and was proud to be a small part in getting you home safely every night, with some laughs along the way. Feel free to continue in sharing your memories of Matt with us!

On the day of his passing, we were joined by our WIBC family including Tony Katz, Johnette Cruz, Mel McMahon and Ryan Hedrick in sharing their memories.

As we continue to grieve this unimaginable loss, our hearts are with Matt’s family, friends, and fans. He loved you all.

Rest in Peace, Matt. We are grateful to have known you.