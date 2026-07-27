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IMPD Closes Cardinal Ritter Investigation

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis notified parents July 23 after learning about the claims

Published on July 27, 2026
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INDIANAPOLIS –Indy Metro Police have closed an investigation into claims of inappropriate activity involving a student and a staff member at Cardinal Ritter High School, saying the claims were unfounded.

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis notified parents July 23 after learning about the claims. The school said the employees involved were placed on administrative leave and are no longer employed by Cardinal Ritter.

The Archdiocese said it takes the matter seriously and that protecting students and staff remains a top priority.

IMPD said the student involved was 18 years old and investigators found no crime occurred. The department has closed the case.


The Archdiocese of Indianapolis has not responded to a request for information.

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