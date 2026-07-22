Source: (PHOTO: Eric Berman/WIBC)

The Silence Regarding Ryan Mears Is Deafening

Tony Katz unleashed a fiery tirade against the city’s civic leaders, accusing them of failing to address a slew of pressing issues, including corruption and abuse of power. The speaker’s words were laced with frustration and disappointment, as they called out the leaders for their inaction and lack of accountability.

“You’re terrible,” Tony said, addressing the civic leaders directly. “Don’t tell me about your foundation, don’t tell me about the awards you won. You’re not willing to stand up for anything. You won’t demand potholes be fixed. You won’t demand that the crime go down. You won’t demand to fix the homeless problem. You won’t say anything about the poor running of this city.”

Tony’s criticism centered around the case of Ryan Mears, the prosecutor whose team went on a fishing expedition against Broad Ripple establishments. Tony questioned how Mears was allowed to continue in his role despite the allegations, and how the civic leaders failed to speak out against the abuse of power.

“How are we allowing Ryan Mears not to be prosecuted?” the host asked. “How is the General Assembly not talking about this? They’re not in session, get in session. It doesn’t mean you can’t talk. It doesn’t mean that you can’t engage.”

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Tony also highlighted the case of Carmen Walker, a state employee who used Yelp to arbitrarily select businesses in Broad Ripple Village to investigate, citing a business owner who made $85,000 or less per year as an example of someone who “couldn’t live off of that.” Tony questioned the logic behind this decision, pointing out that it was a clear case of abuse of power.

“This is what the prosecutor’s office did,” the host said. “Why are we allowing this? Ryan Mears is incapable and you should resign, sir, because you’re an embarrassment to us. Oh, and you’re abusive as a mother.”

This segment is a scathing critique of the city’s civic leaders, who are accused of being more concerned with their own interests than with serving the public. Tony’s words were a call to action, urging listeners to demand more from their leaders and to hold them accountable for their actions.

As the city continues to grapple with issues of corruption and abuse of power, it’s clear that something needs to change. Tony’s words are a reminder that the public deserves better, and that it’s time for civic leaders to step up and take action.

Listen to the “The Silence Regarding Ryan Mears Is Deafening” discussion in full here: