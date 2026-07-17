Noblesville Police Arrest Four Men in Undercover Online Predator Sting

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Four men are facing serious felony charges following an intensive, four-day undercover sting targeting online child predators in Hamilton County.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, the operation took place between July 13 and July 16, 2026. Specially trained detectives created online profiles posing as young teenagers—ages 13 to 15—living in Noblesville across various mobile applications and websites.

Investigators reported that multiple individuals continued communicating with the undercover officers, even after being explicitly told on several occasions that they were interacting with a minor.

The operation culminated on Thursday, July 16, when officers arrested four men who arranged in-person meetings with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity with the perceived minors.

“The women and men of the Noblesville Police are committed to the safety of children,” said Noblesville Police Chief Brad Arnold. “With the full support and dedication of the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, we will bring all resources to bear and work tirelessly to identify, arrest, and prosecute these child predators to the fullest extent of the law.”

All four individuals were taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail. The preliminary charges include:

Source: Noblesville Police Department / Noblesville Police Department

Jamal Courtney, 44 (Fishers, IN)

Child Solicitation (Level 4 Felony)

Attempted Sexual Misconduct with a Minor (Level 5 Felony)

Source: Noblesville Police Department / Noblesville Police Department

Jun Jie Piao, 38 (Chicago, IL)

Promotion of Child Sex Trafficking (Level 3 Felony)

Child Solicitation (Level 4 Felony)

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Source: Noblesville Police Department / Noblesville Police Department

Jordan Stites, 38 (Kokomo, IN)

Child Solicitation (Level 4 Felony)

Attempted Sexual Misconduct with a Minor (Level 5 Felony)

Source: Noblesville Police Department / Noblesville Police Department

Matthew Burton, 33 (Greenfield, IN)

Attempted Sexual Misconduct with a Minor (Level 5 Felony)