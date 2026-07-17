Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis Sending Its Homeless To Ft Wayne

Like crime, Indianapolis problems are spreading throughout the state of Indiana

Published on July 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Indianapolis is relocating homeless individuals to Fort Wayne, despite the city's ordinance prohibiting this.
  • Tony Katz argues that this approach is a band-aid solution and lacks genuine compassion.
  • Katz suggests the city needs to take a more holistic approach to address the root causes of homelessness.
Homeless Encampment
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

Indianapolis Sending Its Homeless To Ft Wayne

As the homeless crisis continues to plague Indianapolis, a recent development has left many scratching their heads. The city has been sending homeless individuals to Fort Wayne, sparking outrage and concern among residents. Tony Katz delves into the issue, questioning the city’s approach and calling for a change.

“We’re not going to be a city that just accepts the homeless,” Tony says. “No, no, no, no, no. Every single city that has built in this idea of care and compassion loses.” Tony is clearly frustrated with the city’s current policies, which seem to be more focused on relocating the problem rather than addressing its root causes.

The issue began when the Fort Wayne City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the relocation of unhoused individuals from outside the city. Despite this, Indianapolis continued to send homeless individuals to Fort Wayne, citing the need to “help” them. However, Tony argues that this approach is nothing more than a band-aid solution. “We’ve built beds, we’ve had a level of at least trying, but that level doesn’t seem to be doing much good,” Tony says.

Tony also criticizes the city’s decision to send individuals from a mental hospital and an addiction treatment center to Fort Wayne, claiming that this is a clear indication of the city’s lack of compassion. “Are you out of your skulls? Are you out of your mind?” Tony asks, incredulous. “If the good people of Indianapolis want to say that this isn’t happening, that they never did this, they’re more than welcome to respond.”

Tony suggests that the city needs to take a more holistic approach. “We can be a city that helps, doesn’t tolerate, but helps,” the host says. “The people want help, let’s get them help. The people don’t want help; you have to go.”

Tony also questions the city’s decision to send individuals to other cities that claim to be “sanctuary cities,” implying that these cities will provide a better quality of life for the homeless. “Illinois is over there, and certainly, why would you send people to Fort Wayne when there are so many sanctuary cities, we can send people to?” the Tony asks.

The episode raises important questions about the city’s approach to the homeless crisis and the need for a more compassionate and effective solution. As Tony so eloquently puts it, “Reality requires tough decisions, really does.” If you’re interested in learning more about this issue and Tony’s thoughts on how to address it, tune in to “Indianapolis Sending Its Homeless To Ft Wayne” here for a thought-provoking discussion.

Related Stories

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    

“Communism envisions a world without miracles, a world without myths, a world without God”

Today on the Marketplace:    Meet the Flintstones!

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Film Friday – The Graduate

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show in full here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Local News - Crime Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A man speaking at a podium with the text "Make Indiana Salty Again" displayed on a banner behind him.
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Left Loses Its Head After Braun Ends Indiana Discrimination

A large, ornate Tudor-style mansion surrounded by lush, verdant gardens and a swimming pool in the foreground.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Historic $7.9M ‘Lane’s End’ Estate Hits Indianapolis Market

Braun Bill
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

State Representative Mitch Gore Condemns Governor Mike Braun

Junior soccer players practicing outside on a bright sunny day. Active lifestyle for kids.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Bargersville Youth Soccer Skipped Coach Background Checks

The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

More Indiana Schools Could Move to Four-Day Weeks

Nighttime view of a parking lot with brick buildings, trees, and lampposts illuminating the scene.
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot Dead in Downtown Indy Parking Lot

Senator Chuck Schumer speaks at the Back the Thrive Agenda press conference at the Longworth Office Building on September 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Green New Deal Network)
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Did Sen. Schumer Break Wind on the Senate Floor?

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Much Of Fishers Crime Is Coming From Marion County

Local News
Garth Brooks In Concert - Philadelphia, PA
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Garth Brooks Adds More Indy Shows for Arena Tour

Taco Bell Being Investigated As Possible Link To Cyclosporiasis Outbreak
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Taco Bell Lettuce Blamed in Illness Outbreak

School Bus Theft
Local  |  Staff

Beech Grove Buses Hit by Catalytic Converter Thefts Again

Crime Scene
Local  |  Staff

Person Killed in Crash on Indy’s Northwest Side

Homeless Man
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Fort Wayne Acts After Indy Homeless Drop-Offs

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Law Shuts Down I-465 Variable Speed Signs

Air Quality In Toronto Ranked Worst In World Due To Wildfire Smoke
Weather  |  Jarett Lewis

Knozone Action Day in Indiana Called Friday Due to Canada Wildfires

Headshot of a man with a beard wearing a black shirt.
Local  |  FOX 59

Texas Sex Offender Arrested for Rape of 2 Children in Delaware County

Illinois v Purdue
Local  |  Staff

Purdue Ranks 2nd in Study of America’s Best Value Public Universities

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Three SUVs Stolen from IU Indy Parking Lots

Blurred police lights.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Dog Found Dead in Backyard During Extreme Heat, say Danville Police

A man in a suit standing at a podium and speaking into a microphone at an outdoor event, with a banner behind him displaying the name "Benjamin Harrison".
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Hogsett Vetoes Wheel Tax Proposal Passed by Indy City-County Council

A map showing major heat risk levels across Indiana for Thursday, July 16, 2026. The map indicates areas of extreme, major, moderate, and little/no heat risk.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Central Indiana Under Heat Advisory as Temperatures Climb

A wooden sign hanging on a building that reads "Mineshaft Saloon".
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Tax Case: Judge Says Prosecutors Broke Law

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close