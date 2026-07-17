Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

Indianapolis Sending Its Homeless To Ft Wayne

As the homeless crisis continues to plague Indianapolis, a recent development has left many scratching their heads. The city has been sending homeless individuals to Fort Wayne, sparking outrage and concern among residents. Tony Katz delves into the issue, questioning the city’s approach and calling for a change.

“We’re not going to be a city that just accepts the homeless,” Tony says. “No, no, no, no, no. Every single city that has built in this idea of care and compassion loses.” Tony is clearly frustrated with the city’s current policies, which seem to be more focused on relocating the problem rather than addressing its root causes.

The issue began when the Fort Wayne City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the relocation of unhoused individuals from outside the city. Despite this, Indianapolis continued to send homeless individuals to Fort Wayne, citing the need to “help” them. However, Tony argues that this approach is nothing more than a band-aid solution. “We’ve built beds, we’ve had a level of at least trying, but that level doesn’t seem to be doing much good,” Tony says.

Tony also criticizes the city’s decision to send individuals from a mental hospital and an addiction treatment center to Fort Wayne, claiming that this is a clear indication of the city’s lack of compassion. “Are you out of your skulls? Are you out of your mind?” Tony asks, incredulous. “If the good people of Indianapolis want to say that this isn’t happening, that they never did this, they’re more than welcome to respond.”

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Tony suggests that the city needs to take a more holistic approach. “We can be a city that helps, doesn’t tolerate, but helps,” the host says. “The people want help, let’s get them help. The people don’t want help; you have to go.”

Tony also questions the city’s decision to send individuals to other cities that claim to be “sanctuary cities,” implying that these cities will provide a better quality of life for the homeless. “Illinois is over there, and certainly, why would you send people to Fort Wayne when there are so many sanctuary cities, we can send people to?” the Tony asks.

The episode raises important questions about the city’s approach to the homeless crisis and the need for a more compassionate and effective solution. As Tony so eloquently puts it, “Reality requires tough decisions, really does.” If you’re interested in learning more about this issue and Tony’s thoughts on how to address it, tune in to “Indianapolis Sending Its Homeless To Ft Wayne” here for a thought-provoking discussion.