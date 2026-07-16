Listen Live
Close
Local

Two Arrested After Teenager Shot on Indy’s North Side

Police arrested a 16-year-old and a woman following a shooting on the north side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

Published on July 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A close-up portrait of a young woman with braided hair and a serious expression, wearing a black top.
Source: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a woman in Marion County Wednesday on charges of false reporting following a shooting on the north side of Indianapolis.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a shooting at The Line Urban Flats near East 65th Street and Westfield Boulevard. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be accidental, but they added the teenager didn’t cooperate with officers.

Once the hospital released the teenager, police arrested him for dangerous possession of a firearm. Officers also took 30-year-old Bobbie Sue Gant into custody.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Braun Bill
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

State Representative Mitch Gore Condemns Governor Mike Braun

The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

More Indiana Schools Could Move to Four-Day Weeks

Symbolic image of video surveillance in public spaces, Singapore
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam’s Defense Of Flock Cameras

NYPD Officer Reported Shot To The Vest In Brooklyn New York City
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/10/26: MSM Says They Were Duped, Iran

Nighttime view of a parking lot with brick buildings, trees, and lampposts illuminating the scene.
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot Dead in Downtown Indy Parking Lot

Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
11 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

10 Reason Why Indianapolis Is Unlike Any Other U.S. City

Perseverance tires on Martian surface
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Life on Mars? Purdue Professor Discovers Organic Matter

A sign in a grassy yard that reads "WE SUPPORT the DUNREITH FIRE DEPT.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Heated Town Meetings Expose Missing Funds and Fire Dept. Shutdown

Local News
Junior soccer players practicing outside on a bright sunny day. Active lifestyle for kids.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Bargersville Youth Soccer Skipped Coach Background Checks

A close-up portrait of a young woman with braided hair and a serious expression, wearing a black top.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Arrested After Teenager Shot on Indy’s North Side

A white Ford SUV parked on a city street with a crosswalk and buildings in the background.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indy Councilor Moves to Eliminate Parking Requirements

Two smiling young girls, one a baby and the other a toddler, in an outdoor setting with trees in the background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Ripley County Deputies Cancel Silver Alert for Missing Milan Children

Greg Porter
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Rep. Porter Slams State’s Billion-Dollar Surplus During School Cuts

A smiling older man wearing glasses and a black vest stands in an office setting with a wooden desk and sign reading "Tyler".
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Ballard Submits Over 41,000 Signatures to be on November Ballot

Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday with elevated ozone levels forecast for much of Central Indiana. Includes a forecast air quality index and recommended actions.
Local  |  Staff

NWS: More Heat Ahead, Then Storm Chances Return

Bills in high denominations
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Comptroller Reports $3.99 Billion in Reserves at Fiscal Year ’26 Close

A police car parked on a city street, with a building and street sign visible in the background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy North-Side Shooting Injures Teenager

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Ends Race, Gender Preferences In State Contracts

A headshot of a man wearing glasses and a black shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Arrested in Downtown Indy Hit-And-Run Killing

Park
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Former Employees Say Indy Parks Has a ‘Broken System’

Chuck Goodrich
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Braun Officially Introduces Goodrich as Indiana Commerce Secretary

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

Woman Dies in Lebanon Motorcycle Crash

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close