Two Arrested After Teenager Shot on Indy’s North Side

Source: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a woman in Marion County Wednesday on charges of false reporting following a shooting on the north side of Indianapolis.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a shooting at The Line Urban Flats near East 65th Street and Westfield Boulevard. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be accidental, but they added the teenager didn’t cooperate with officers.

Once the hospital released the teenager, police arrested him for dangerous possession of a firearm. Officers also took 30-year-old Bobbie Sue Gant into custody.