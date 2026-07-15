Indy North-Side Shooting Injures Teenager

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS –A 16-year-old boy is recovering after an accidental self-inflicted shooting Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says officers were called to The Line Urban Flats near East 65th Street and Westfield Boulevard around 7:20 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Police found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be accidental. Police say the teen was not cooperating with officers, and the investigation is ongoing.