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Woman Dies in Lebanon Motorcycle Crash

The Lebanon Police Department said the woman was a passenger on the motorcycle when it crashed into a utility pole late Monday night.

Published on July 14, 2026

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LEBANON, Ind. — A woman died in a motorcycle crash in Lebanon this week.

The Lebanon Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of State Road 39 and Anderson Lane just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Officers at the scene of the crash said the motorcycle hit a utility pole, causing the male driver and a female passenger to become trapped between the pole and the vehicle.

The two were freed from the wreckage by police, firefighters, and medics.

Police said the man was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition. The woman, identified as Nicole King of Lebanon, died after being transported to Witham Memorial Hospital.

A multi-agency CRASH team is taking over the investigation.

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