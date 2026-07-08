Repeat Violent Offenders Charged in Shooting of Pregnant Indy Woman

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis men face multiple felony charges after police say they repeatedly targeted and shot at a pregnant woman on the city’s near north side—an incident community leaders say highlights a failure to keep repeat violent offenders off the streets.

The suspects, 22-year-old Jalen Anderson and 21-year-old William Watkins, were arrested following a June 25 shooting near 35th Street and Graceland Avenue. According to court records, an IMPD violence reduction team was already conducting surveillance on a home at that location, which investigators labeled a nuisance property following 71 calls for police service in just six months.

On the day of the incident, court documents detail that Anderson and Watkins became angry with the victim, who was pregnant with Anderson’s unborn child, claiming she was dressed too provocatively. The argument escalated when police say Watkins opened fire on the woman, striking and damaging her vehicle. Fortunately, the victim was not injured by the gunfire.

The investigation revealed this was not an isolated incident. Anderson, a convicted violent felon, is also charged with shooting at the same pregnant woman two weeks prior, on June 11. Meanwhile, Watkins had been charged with shooting at another person in January, but was placed on probation and home detention less than a month later after accepting a plea deal.

The pattern of repeat offenses has drawn sharp criticism from local advocates. Reverend Charles Harrison of the Ten Point Coalition, which patrols the Crown Hill neighborhood, expressed deep frustration over the lack of judicial accountability.

“What we have in some of these higher crime neighborhoods is repeat violence in the same locations over and over again because there is no accountability when it comes to these repeat violent offenders,” Harrison said. “These repeat violent offenders are driving the violence. They really are. It is the biggest challenge we have as a city right now.”

Harrison added that the court system’s failure to properly penalize chronic offenders leaves local residents living in fear. “They want to live in safe neighborhoods, and they know what the problem is. They know it’s these repeat offenders who keep causing violence and they’re right back on the street, and that’s why people are afraid to speak up,” he noted.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

William Watkins is charged with criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, and unlawful carrying of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Jalen Anderson faces charges of domestic battery, battery resulting in injury of a pregnant woman, criminal confinement, kidnapping, criminal recklessness, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Both suspects are temporarily being held without bond for seven days, after which they may become eligible for a higher-than-standard bond.