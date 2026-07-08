Listen Live
Close
Local

Repeat Violent Offenders Charged in Shooting of Pregnant Indy Woman

Published on July 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two mugshot-style portraits of a young Black man with short curly hair and a Black man with a beard.
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis men face multiple felony charges after police say they repeatedly targeted and shot at a pregnant woman on the city’s near north side—an incident community leaders say highlights a failure to keep repeat violent offenders off the streets.

The suspects, 22-year-old Jalen Anderson and 21-year-old William Watkins, were arrested following a June 25 shooting near 35th Street and Graceland Avenue. According to court records, an IMPD violence reduction team was already conducting surveillance on a home at that location, which investigators labeled a nuisance property following 71 calls for police service in just six months.

On the day of the incident, court documents detail that Anderson and Watkins became angry with the victim, who was pregnant with Anderson’s unborn child, claiming she was dressed too provocatively. The argument escalated when police say Watkins opened fire on the woman, striking and damaging her vehicle. Fortunately, the victim was not injured by the gunfire.

The investigation revealed this was not an isolated incident. Anderson, a convicted violent felon, is also charged with shooting at the same pregnant woman two weeks prior, on June 11. Meanwhile, Watkins had been charged with shooting at another person in January, but was placed on probation and home detention less than a month later after accepting a plea deal.

The pattern of repeat offenses has drawn sharp criticism from local advocates. Reverend Charles Harrison of the Ten Point Coalition, which patrols the Crown Hill neighborhood, expressed deep frustration over the lack of judicial accountability.

“What we have in some of these higher crime neighborhoods is repeat violence in the same locations over and over again because there is no accountability when it comes to these repeat violent offenders,” Harrison said. “These repeat violent offenders are driving the violence. They really are. It is the biggest challenge we have as a city right now.”

Harrison added that the court system’s failure to properly penalize chronic offenders leaves local residents living in fear. “They want to live in safe neighborhoods, and they know what the problem is. They know it’s these repeat offenders who keep causing violence and they’re right back on the street, and that’s why people are afraid to speak up,” he noted.

William Watkins is charged with criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, and unlawful carrying of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Jalen Anderson faces charges of domestic battery, battery resulting in injury of a pregnant woman, criminal confinement, kidnapping, criminal recklessness, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Both suspects are temporarily being held without bond for seven days, after which they may become eligible for a higher-than-standard bond.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A smiling young boy wearing an orange shirt and green shorts, sitting on a chain-link fence.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Indy’s West Side

Coroner badge with "State of Indiana" and "Hendricks County" text.
Local  |  Staff

Hendricks County Coroner Investigates Pittsboro Factory Worker’s Death

Several people, including police officers, standing outside a residential building with a pickup truck parked nearby.
Local  |  FOX 59

4 Kids Among 7 Arrested in Greenwood, Indy Raids

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

2 Dead, Several Hurt in Separate Fort Wayne Shootings

Multiple vehicles involved in a car accident on a city street, with police officers investigating the scene.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Crash on Indy’s East Side Kills a Man

Doctor Reviewing and Signing Medical Insurance Documentation for Patient Coverage Verification, Healthcare Benefits Administration with Digital Health Protection Overlay in Modern Medical Workspace
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Details 80-hour Monthly Work Mandate for HIP Members

A close up of a vibrant, flowing American flag.
Politics  |  Nick Cottongim

Full Reading Of The Declaration Of Independence

A long corridor filled with rows of computer servers and networking equipment in a data center.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indy Rejects Data Center Moratorium, Moves Zoning Plan Forward

Local News
Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosier Task Force Targets Illegal Guns

Two mugshot-style portraits of a young Black man with short curly hair and a Black man with a beard.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Repeat Violent Offenders Charged in Shooting of Pregnant Indy Woman

Mugshot of a man with short dark hair wearing a black shirt and looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Police Say Westport Man Tried to Kill Former Roommate

Two law enforcement officers standing in a fenced yard at night.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Arrest Tied to Global Crime Network

Michael-Paul Hart
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy City-County Council Rejects OPHS Oversight Proposal

AES Indiana Logo
Local  |  FOX 59

OUCC Requests Reconsideration of AES Electric Rate Hike

6-10 day temperature outlook map showing above normal temperatures likely for much of the United States.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Rain and Warmer Temperatures Supposed to Move into Indiana Soon

A park with people relaxing on the grass, walking, and enjoying the outdoors under a canopy of trees.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

$10 Million Grant Will Transform Indianapolis Park

An Indianapolis Police Car, sits in Monument Circle, in Indianapolis, Indiana on SEPTEMBER 30, 2012. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Local  |  Staff

IMPD Officer, Other Driver Not Injured After Downtown Crash

female nurse using digital tablet on ward
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Marion County Hospitals Join Forces for New Health Scorecard

Garth Brooks concert poster for "Blame It All on My Roots" arena tour at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on August 21-22, 2026. Tickets on sale July 17, 2026.
Local  |  John Herrick

Garth Brooks to Perform in Indianapolis Coming up in August

Marion County Jail
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Southport Chief Enters Sheriff’s Race

Indiana county council seal with eagle icon and text "Marion County Council
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Marion County Curfew Rules Stay Unchanged for 17-Year-Olds

indianapolis-city-county-building
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Council Approves Increase in Indy Vehicle Tax

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close