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Three Firefighters Injured in Indianapolis House Fire

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 4:30 a.m. to the 200 block of North State Avenue.

Published on July 27, 2026
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Fire trucks and firefighters responding to an emergency at night on a residential street with illuminated houses and trees.
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Three firefighters were hurt while battling a fire that heavily damaged a vacant home on the near east side Monday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 4:30 a.m. to the 200 block of North State Avenue, near East New York Street and East Washington Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from a two-story house. The home was vacant and suffered significant damage.

Three firefighters were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

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