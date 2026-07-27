Three Firefighters Injured in Indianapolis House Fire

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Three firefighters were hurt while battling a fire that heavily damaged a vacant home on the near east side Monday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 4:30 a.m. to the 200 block of North State Avenue, near East New York Street and East Washington Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from a two-story house. The home was vacant and suffered significant damage.

Three firefighters were treated at the scene for minor injuries.