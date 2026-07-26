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Shooting on Indy’s Near North Side Leaves 2 Injured

A shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis left two people injured Sunday morning, according to IMPD.

Published on July 26, 2026
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Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis left two people injured Sunday morning.

IMPD officers say they arrived at IU Methodist just before 1:30 a.m. on the report of two people arriving with gunshot wounds.

Indianapolis police believe someone fired shots on Central Avenue near North Meridian Street, not far from the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The shooting is under investigation, according to officers.

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