4 Colombian Nationals Charged with Stealing $365K from Fishers Home

FISHERS, Ind. — Four Colombian nationals are charged with stealing $365,000 worth of things from a home in Fishers.

According to the Fishers Police Department, four men broke into the home on Tuesday by cutting a hole in a bedroom wall. Officers said the South American suspects hurried out with $300,000 in cash and nearly $65,000 in jewelry and designer bags.

Police were able to track down the four suspects with traffic cameras, which identified at least two cars connected to the break-in.

David Torres Martinez and Sebastian Rodriguez Menjura were arrested just across the state line with help from Ohio State Police. They were booked into the Montgomery County Jail in Ohio.

Torres Martinez (left) and Rodriguez Menjura (right)

(Source: Hamilton County Jail)

Wilson Mendez and Sebastian Martinez were arrested in eastern Indiana with assistance from Wayne and Henry County deputies. The pair have since been returned to Hamilton County, Indiana.

Mendez (left) and Martinez (right) (Source: Hamilton County Jail)

“If people are going to come into Fishers and commit crimes like this, we’re going to use every tool available and hold them accountable,” said Major Ryan Jones with the Fishers Police Department.

Court records state that the victims were targeted because they owned a jewelry store in Hamilton County. The suspects knew their address and were able to follow them home, with one of them confessing to putting the victims under surveillance for about two weeks.

“They knew their way of life. They were very thorough,” said Jones.

All four suspects who have been charged with burglary and theft in this case are being held without bond. Fishers police said as many as seven suspects were involved in the heist.

Investigators are working to identify the three additional suspects.