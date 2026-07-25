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Perry County Man Arrested For Child Sex Crimes

Indiana State Police said Trevor Sturgeon, 19, had molested a child.

Published on July 25, 2026
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Mugshot of a young man with short hair wearing an orange jumpsuit and looking directly at the camera.
Trevor Sturgeon (Source: Indiana State Police)

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. — A Perry County man was arrested and charged this week with committing multiple sex crimes.

According to Indiana State Police, 19-year-old Trevor D. Sturgeon of Tell City had molested a child, prompting a criminal investigation starting in June.

Results of the investigation were recently presented to the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office by ISP Detective Ryan Conrad. A probable cause affidavit was also submitted to the Perry County Circuit Court, leading to an arrest warrant being issued for Sturgeon. Deputies arrested Sturgeon this week.

Sturgeon is currently being held without bond at the Perry County Jail on the following charges:

Child Molesting – Level 3 Felony
Child Molesting, Fondling – Level 4 Felony
Child Solicitation – Level 5 Felony
Promotion of Child Sexual Trafficking (15 counts) – Level 3 Felony
Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material (15 counts) – Level 4 Felony
Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors (15 counts) – Level 6 Felony

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Prosecutor’s Office, and Perry County Division of Child Services all worked together in this investigation.

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