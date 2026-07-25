Perry County Man Arrested For Child Sex Crimes

Trevor Sturgeon (Source: Indiana State Police)

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. — A Perry County man was arrested and charged this week with committing multiple sex crimes.

According to Indiana State Police, 19-year-old Trevor D. Sturgeon of Tell City had molested a child, prompting a criminal investigation starting in June.

Results of the investigation were recently presented to the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office by ISP Detective Ryan Conrad. A probable cause affidavit was also submitted to the Perry County Circuit Court, leading to an arrest warrant being issued for Sturgeon. Deputies arrested Sturgeon this week.

Sturgeon is currently being held without bond at the Perry County Jail on the following charges:

Child Molesting – Level 3 Felony

Child Molesting, Fondling – Level 4 Felony

Child Solicitation – Level 5 Felony

Promotion of Child Sexual Trafficking (15 counts) – Level 3 Felony

Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material (15 counts) – Level 4 Felony

Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors (15 counts) – Level 6 Felony

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Prosecutor’s Office, and Perry County Division of Child Services all worked together in this investigation.