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ICE Deports Former Colts Player After Judge Orders Removal

ICE says Adongo’s case qualified under the Laken Riley Act.

Published on July 25, 2026
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Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis Colts player has been deported after an immigration judge ordered him removed from the United States.

Daniel Ogama Adongo, 37, a Kenyan national, was deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on June 20 after overstaying his visa following the end of his NFL career.

Adongo played five games for the Colts in 2014, mostly on special teams, before being released in 2015. Federal prosecutors say he was later arrested multiple times in Indiana for felony intimidation, battery and disorderly conduct. He was convicted of criminal mischief causing damage in 2020 and sentenced to 364 days in jail.

ICE says Adongo’s case qualified under the Laken Riley Act, which requires the detention of some migrants accused of certain crimes while in the country illegally.

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