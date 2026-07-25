Listen Live
Close
Local

Family Of Man Killed in IMPD Shooting Seeks Answers

In the statement, the family is asking IMPD and the City of Indianapolis to release body camera video.

Published on July 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A young man wearing a red Nike polo shirt with the Nike logo visible, standing against a dark background.
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a 21-year-old man killed in a police shooting is asking for answers and more transparency as investigators continue looking into the fatal encounter.

FOX59 reports the family of Dalys Jett released a statement after IMPD said Jett opened fire on two officers before officers returned fire, killing him.

The family said they are grieving Jett’s death and want to know more about what happened leading up to the shooting. They also said they are praying for the two injured officers but want to wait for all the facts before reaching any conclusions.

In the statement, the family is asking IMPD and the City of Indianapolis to release body camera video from all officers involved, identify the officers who fired their weapons, and have the deadly force review handled by an agency outside of IMPD.

The family said the requests are not about assigning blame but about making sure the investigation is transparent and fair.

The statement reads, “We therefore call upon IMPD and the City of Indianapolis to release within seven days the complete body camera footage from every officer present, subject only to redactions strictly required by law, publicly identify every officer who discharged a weapon, and ensure that the use of deadly force is reviewed by an investigative agency independent of IMPD.”

The family added they will continue seeking answers while protecting their legal rights.

They said, “We will not speculate about what occurred or accept any single account as conclusive while the investigation remains open and critical evidence has not been made public.”

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Noblesville Police Arrest Four Men in Undercover Online Predator Sting

Comments
A person wearing glasses and a white shirt, with a serious expression on their face.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Former Heritage Christian Director Appears in Court

Comments
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Man Sues IMPD After Body Camera Disproves Attempted Murder Charge

Comments
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Sports  |  Staff

IU Football Player Arrested in Bloomington

Comments
A photo of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears at a press conference
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

The Silence Regarding Ryan Mears Is Deafening

Comments
Two men in suits speaking, with a police officer standing in a doorway behind them.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Latin Dance Figure Sentenced for Sexual Battery, Confinement

Comments
A hazy, smoke-filled landscape along a river with a bridge, as reported by the weather forecast for Indianapolis, Indiana on July 19, 2026.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Wildfire Smoke Keeps Air Quality Poor in Indiana

Comments
USD Wealth
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Home Health Agency Faces $10.9M Medicaid Fraud Charges

Comments
Local News
A smiling man in a gray shirt and sunglasses standing next to a red car in an urban setting. A smiling woman with tattoos on her arm leaning against a wall.
Local  |  FOX 59

Suspect Charged 3 Years After Double Homicide

Comments
A young man wearing a red Nike polo shirt with the Nike logo visible, standing against a dark background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Family Of Man Killed in IMPD Shooting Seeks Answers

Comments
Mugshot of a young man with short hair wearing an orange jumpsuit and looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Perry County Man Arrested For Child Sex Crimes

Comments
Firefighters and emergency responders at the scene of a large fire, with heavy smoke and debris visible.
Local  |  Staff

Explosion, Fire Break Out at New Castle Scrapyard

Comments
The AES building in downtown Indy
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Groups Fight BlackRock’s Planned Takeover of AES

Comments
Police Lights Outside
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

4 Colombian Nationals Charged with Stealing $365K from Fishers Home

Comments
Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

Police: Child Accidentally Shot Themselves in New Palestine

Comments
Empty Classroom with Desks and Blackboard
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Helping Kids Beat Back-to-School Anxiety and Nervousness

Comments
A close-up portrait of a Black man with a beard, wearing a white shirt and looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Arkansas Inmate Charged in Woman’s ’23 Death in Marion County

Comments
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former Fever Player: Team Fired Male Employee for Sexual Harassment

Comments
Close-up portrait of a young Black man with dreadlocks looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Teenager Arrested in Carroll County Shooting; 1 Dead

Comments
A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Child Dies After Greensburg Pond Rescue

Comments
Victims Of Russian Guided Bomb Attack On Sumy
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tourniquet Becomes Lifesaving Tool After IMPD Shooting

Comments
Agriculture Secretary Rollins Holds Make America Healthy Again Event With HHS Secretary Kennedy
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Backs Plan Requiring Data Centers to Pay Power Costs

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close