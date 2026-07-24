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Former Fever Player: Team Fired Male Employee for Sexual Harassment

Brianna Turner, who's now a member of the Las Vegas Aces, said the Fever told players to stay quiet about the fired employee.

Published on July 24, 2026

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Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Fever player Brianna Turner claims the team told players not to talk about a male employee who was fired last season for sexual harassment.

Turner played for the Fever for one season in 2025-26. She’s now a member of the Las Vegas Aces.

In a series of posts to X, Turner mentioned the fired employee while also discussing transgender athletes.

“To date there’s been one out trans player in the league. They caused zero problems,” Turner wrote on Wednesday. “An issue that has caused problems though? Last year on my WNBA team a male staff member was fired for sexual harassment, but we were encouraged to keep quiet about it. That is an issue.”

The Fever released a statement on Thursday, but did not directly address Turner’s comments.

“Protecting our players and employees and maintaining a respectful, professional workplace is our top priority,” the Fever said. “Our policy is to take concerns seriously, investigate thoroughly, and act promptly when appropriate to protect the people in our organization and ensure everyone is treated with professionalism and respect. Fostering trust and safety in that process means we do not comment on personnel matters involving former employees.”

Turner’s comments were made after former teammate Sophie Cunningham told ESPN in an interview that she wants to “protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

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