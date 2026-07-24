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Teenager Arrested in Carroll County Shooting; 1 Dead

Police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting that killed another teenager in Carroll County.

Published on July 24, 2026

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Close-up portrait of a young Black man with dreadlocks looking directly at the camera.
Source: FOX 59

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting that killed another teenager in Carroll County.

Multiple people called 911 about shots fired around 10:30 Thursday night, says the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Several police officers and deputies responded to the 6300 block of County Road 1225 West, where they found 19-year-old Dallas Winger-Gant from Lafayette. He died at the scene, according to deputies.

Investigators arrested 18-year-old Kwanta Crawford on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

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