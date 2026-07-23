Man Arrested After Police Chase in Lawrence

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS – A man with a pair of outstanding warrants is in custody following an early morning police pursuit in Lawrence.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, an officer saw a black Dodge Charger speeding near E. 42nd Street and N. Franklin Road around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The officer attempted to pull over the driver, who failed to stop and took off, resulting in a pursuit that headed onto Pendleton Pike.

The pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle hit a concrete median and came to a stop at Pendleton Pike and N. Shadeland Avenue.

Officers took the driver into custody without further incident. He was the only person in the car, police said.

According to police, the driver had two outstanding felony warrants in Marion County and was considered armed and dangerous.

No one was hurt during the incident, police said.