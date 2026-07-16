Bargersville Youth Soccer Skipped Coach Background Checks

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BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A multi-year safety failure has been uncovered at the South Central Soccer Academy (SCSA) in Bargersville.

Internal admissions reveal that the league has neglected to run mandatory criminal background checks on its recreational coaches for up to ten years, routinely placing thousands of children in close proximity with unvetted adults.

This features the recreational league of SCSA—which serves more than 1,000 children as young as four years old per season, utilizing over 175 volunteer coaches. Even more damaging to the league’s leadership is the revelation that the screening portal is entirely free to the club through its membership with the Indiana Soccer Association. Furthermore, a high-ranking club official recently admitted that the safety oversight dates back a decade.

The Scapegoat and the Decade-Long Gap

The crisis deepened when SCSA Recreational Director Harvard Vine reportedly admitted to a league contact that he was “embarrassed that SCSA had not been doing background checks for 10 years.”

While Vine has only been employed by the club for 1.5 years, parents say that long-standing board members—many of whom have held leadership positions for over a decade—are attempting to shift the blame onto him to cover up a generation of institutional negligence.

The timeline of dropped safety protocols was assembled by Natalie Fiorenza, a local parent, former athletic administrator, and college athlete who noticed a complete absence of background check procedures when she coached her daughter’s recreational teams in 2022 and 2023. Whenever she questioned league coordinators, her concerns were brushed off with promises that safety forms “would be coming out soon.”

The State Audit: “A Very Bad Non-Catch”

The issue erupted publicly after a local online community forum gained traction with complaints about SCSA’s operational anomalies. Sensing a pattern, Fiorenza and her brother-in-law, whose son plays in the league, contacted the Indiana Soccer Association directly.

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The response from state officials was immediate and staggering. ISA Risk Management staff members Angie Hall and Georgi Emenhiser audited the Bargersville club’s roster. They confirmed that while elite travel coaches were vetted, SCSA sat at an absolute 0% compliance rate for its recreational coaches. Not a single recreational coach had completed the state-mandated criminal background screening, SafeSport child abuse prevention training, or “Heads Up” concussion safety protocols- all while the recreational season was already in action and kids were practicing with unvetted coaches.

State risk management officials explicitly stated there is zero distinction between travel and recreational rules, calling SCSA’s non-compliance mandatory to fix, while admitting the oversight was a “very bad non-catch” on the state’s end as well.

Caught in a Lie: The Video Evidence

Armed with official state data, Fiorenza attended SCSA’s April board meeting to demand answers.

The discussion opened with Natalie asking, “Who is our Risk Management Director currently?” to which Ryan Dorrell responded, “Cody Graman.” When Natalie sought confirmation, asking, “Cody?” Ryan replied, “MmmHmm.”

Natalie then shifted focus to the organization’s safety protocols, requesting, “Someone walk me through the background check process.” Jeff Purdy explained, “So Harvard facilitates it through Cody and the state and submits all of our rec coaches…” Natalie interjected to ask, “And when does he do that?” to which Purdy replied, “At the start of the season.” Natalie then pushed for confirmation, asking, “So if I look right now or ask Indiana Soccer if every single rec coach that we have has been processed and cleared you would say yes to that,” prompting a definitive “Yes” from Purdy. Natalie countered directly: “That is 100% wrong I called Indiana soccer……” Purdy responded, “OK, I find that hard to believe based on what Harvard’s informed me, Harvard you still on the call?”

Ryan Dorrell stepped in to address the discrepancy, stating, “We will get with Harvard and understand where the lapse is because I talked to him last week and we were at like 70% well before,” to which Natalie noted, “So not 100% at the start of the season.” Dorrell clarified, “Well before those practices started.” Natalie then pressed further on the timeline, asking, “So for years we haven’t been?” to which Dorrell admitted, “I can’t answer that.”

Expressing her growing worry, Natalie stated, “This is very concerning to me.” Purdy acknowledged the gravity of the situation, replying, “Sure, no and I – we walked through the bullseye last week and safety is at the center. So it sounds like we need an SOP for how we do background checks.” Natalie then summarized the apparent lack of oversight, stating, “So Harvard was in charge of background checks, not Matt Willhoit?. Nobody was overseeing the background checks.” Purdy clarified the division of labor, explaining, “For the rec program Harvard is responsible for the background checks because he handles the coaching.”

The debate intensified when Natalie shared information from her external inquiries, stating, “I talked with Angie Hall at IN Soccer and she says 0% of rec coaches have background checks.” Purdy disputed the claim, saying, “I don’t think that that is or can be accurate.” Natalie followed up with another revelation from the state association: “I asked Angel who our Risk Management Director was and she said we don’t have one.” Purdy responded, “Is that something that….well we’ll follow up with Angel.”

Evan then questioned the leadership’s stance, asking, “We’re comfortable with that?” Purdy conceded, “No I understand where we’ve had situations in the past where assistant coaches….we’ll follow-up.” Natalie added that, according to the state representative, “She said when you don’t have an Risk Management Director listed it falls on the highest director, so it would be Matt Wilhoit.”

Later in the meeting, Purdy addressed Harvard directly to confirm the state’s data: “Angel Hall has informed us that we have 0% of our rec coaches that have been background checked,” to which Harvard answered, “That is correct.” Board Vice President Risa Winkler asked for clarification on the immediate safety implications: “Are you saying that we’ve been having rec league practices and they’re not all bg checked.” Harvard , revealed, “I am saying that since I took over the program 1.5 yr ago there has never been any rec; or to my knowledge before that there had never been any bg checks at all.”

Seeking accountability, Garrett asked, “Who would have been in charge of that before you?” Harvard named “Savannah Petty.” When Garrett followed up by asking, “And who would have been her boss,” Harvard explained the historical ambiguity in leadership: “I mean when I was brought in I couldn’t tell you who my direct boss was; but the one who met with about the position it was Matt Wilhoit; and then I dealt with Matt and Cody from there.”

As the session neared its end, Garrett summarized the troubling timeline, stating, “Now I hear we haven’t done this for maybe 5 years, maybe never?” Purdy pushed back against the idea of total historical non-compliance, concluding, “Well it’s definitely not ‘never’ cause I can tell you that we’ve had coaches in rec that we’ve had to expel.”

Per the Indiana Soccer Association bylaw 2.1.1 Each Affiliate member of Indiana Soccer, as a requirement of membership, shall appoint a Risk Management Director and adopt a comprehensive Risk Management Plan for the Affiliated Club or League. When Fiorenza questioned who held this role at SCSA, board member Ryan Dorrell provided a name that did not match up with the information on file at ISA. The Indiana Soccer Association stated SCSA did not currently have a name on file for this position, a position which falls under bylaw 2.1- Background checks. ISA stated that if a club does not submit a name, by default this oversight position falls on the club’s top ranking official who at the time was executive director Matt Willhoit.

Emails Reveal Mid-Season Scramble for Background Checks

The paper trail begins on March 30, 2026. A parent and volunteer coach emailed SCSA Recreation Director Harvard Vine to ask about basic game rules for the younger division. In the same message, she asked if coaches were required to complete background checks or SafeSport certifications, noting that other leagues she had worked with required them.

Vine responded that same evening. He answered her scheduling question but admitted that the league was still “working on getting the coaches through a background check with the state”. He noted that he hoped to have a submission system ready “during the season”.

One week later, the league’s timeline accelerated sharply. Vine sent a mass email to all coaches on April 6, 2026. In the message, he announced that the league would immediately begin submitting coaches’ names to the Indiana Soccer League for background checks, explicitly citing “insurance and safety concerns”. Vine urged coaches to respond to any state communications immediately to get the checks completed as quickly as possible.

The sudden mid-season scramble to vet coaches triggered significant frustration among parents who assumed these safety measures were already in place. Following a subsequent emergency board call, the parent escalated the issue. The parent sent a formal email to the SCSA Board, its president, and vice president on April 17, 2026. She said that the leadership was showing a “pattern of negligence” and stated that the club owed a formal apology to all travel and recreational families for letting seasons proceed without background checks.

The source described the league’s communication as “chaotic, unorganized, and confusing,” warning that the lapse in basic safety protocols made it difficult for parents to justify continuing to spend time and money on the program.

Defying Community Standards

To gauge whether SCSA’s behavior aligned with regional protocols, Fiorenza cross-referenced safety requirements with other local youth groups, including Center Grove Bantam football, Center Grove youth basketball, Center Grove little league baseball, Lassie League softball, and the local aquatic club. Every single league emphasized that criminal background checks must clear before an adult is ever permitted to step onto a field or interact with a child.

Statistically, athletic safety data indicates that between 2% and 8% of children experience some form of abuse during their sports careers. By ignoring a free verification system for up to ten years, SCSA leadership knowingly bypassed the primary defense mechanism against child predators.

SCSA recently paused its recreational schedule for one week to frantically process background checks, resuming games shortly thereafter with a notice stating that unverified coaches are barred from the sidelines. However, when parents emailed the club to ask how this policy would be monitored or policed on the fields, SCSA leadership refused to respond.

What Others are Saying

Mounting scrutiny over safety lapses at South Central Soccer Academy (SCSA) has sparked intense backlash from both parents and former leadership, who say they experienced a deep-rooted culture of negligence and deflection. A concerned parent expressed “disappointment, disgust, and frustration” over revelations that mandatory adult background checks may have been neglected for up to five years—potentially impacting ten seasons, thousands of children, and hundreds of coaches.

While the club only notified families currently enrolled in its recreational program, critics argue that hundreds of past travel and recreational families have been left in the dark regarding what they call a failure in basic child safety.

According to a club parent, leadership weaponized a strict “bright line” separation between the board and day-to-day operations to keep board members blind to daily activities. This total absence of standard operating procedures, policies, or structural handoffs reportedly made safety lapses “inevitable.”

The Indiana Soccer Association governing body is currently working with the club to enforce immediate compliance, though local families continue to call for organizational transparency and a formal apology. As of this publication for this article No notification was ever sent to the entire club, just recreational parents.

*We reached out to representatives at the South Central Soccer Academy for comment on these claims. As of publication time, they have not responded.