Listen Live
Close
Local

Convention Center Replaces Pipes After Rain Leaks at Gen Con

The Indiana Convention Center says it is working to prevent further leaks after rain got into the building during Gen Con on Saturday.

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Overhead view of a large indoor space with a grid of bright lights and a water sprinkler system.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Convention Center says it is working to prevent further leaks after rain got into the building during Gen Con on Saturday.

Water came through the roof of the venue during events on the third day of the convention, and crews have been making repairs ever since.

Workers are replacing damaged pipes and inspecting others to check if preventative measures should be taken.

The Capital Improvement Board owns and operates the Convention Center. Monica Brase with the board says the space, vendors, and guests all avoided damage.

“We’ve been in constant contact with Gen Con to make sure that their exhibitors are whole and to make sure if there are any issues, we address them,” Brase told FOX 59.

Brase says she does not have a timeline for repairs yet, but crews kept the storm from disrupting the four-day event. Gen Con wrapped up Sunday as planned.

“Other than noticing there were some new pipes, you would have not known anything happened the night before,” Brase said. “That’s so much thanks to Gen Con, our facilities and housekeeping teams.”

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Central Indiana Teen Challenge Lawsuit - Former youth residents claim abuse, trafficking, forced labor, and coercion according to the lawsuit details.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Survivors Detail Isolation & Neglect at Millions-Funded IN Facility

Comments
Women's Pro Baseball League Opening Day - Los Angeles v New York
5 Items
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Motown Legend Martha Reeves National Anthem Goes Viral

Comments
Brick building with sign reading "Crispus Attucks High School". The sign displays the message "Back to school night Aug 5th".
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IPS And IU Health Expand Crispus Attucks with $44 Million Project

Comments
John Stehr headshot
5 Items
Politics  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Crime Seeping Its Way Into Boone County

Comments
A young woman holding a large pink banner that reads "REFUGE GIRLS ACADEMY ABUSES KIDS" while standing on a sidewalk in front of a building.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Protest Targets Lebanon Youth Facility Accused of Abuse; Forced Labor

Comments
Dense forest with a white van or trailer partially visible through the trees.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Rep. Jim Lucas Opens Up About Mass Deportation Rally

Comments
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Man Sues IMPD After Body Camera Disproves Attempted Murder Charge

Comments
Firefighter in protective gear using a hose to extinguish smoke and flames.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Apartment Fire Leaves More Than 50 Without Homes

Comments
Local News
A middle-aged man with gray hair and a beard wearing an orange prison uniform, looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Boone County Man Accused of Shooting at Plane Last Year Charged

Comments
Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

17-Year-Old Dies in Noblesville Crash

Comments
Overhead view of a large indoor space with a grid of bright lights and a water sprinkler system.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Convention Center Replaces Pipes After Rain Leaks at Gen Con

Comments
ACLU of Indiana logo
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Court Blocks AG Rokita’s Investigation of Exodus Refugee Immigration

Comments
An older man in a suit and glasses speaking at a podium in front of an American flag.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Braun Issues New Energy Emergency, Extends Gas Tax Holiday

Comments
A man in a suit speaking at a podium with the Indianapolis-Marion County logo.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hart Says Indy Can Fix Roads Without Raising Taxes

Comments
Indiana State Police shield logo
Local  |  Staff

State Police Begin Investigation Into Jackson County Inmate’s Death

Comments
A smiling woman with curly hair speaking into a microphone at a podium with the text "Insight Shapes Impact" visible.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Leadership Consultant Advocates for Systems-Based Child Welfare Reform

Comments
A man in a suit speaking at a podium with a police badge visible.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy Council Democrats Need Votes to Override Hogsett’s Wheel Tax Veto

Comments
Department of Justice
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hidden Bathroom Camera Leads to 15-Year Federal Sentence

Comments
A smiling woman with curly red hair stands in front of a colorful cartoon background.
Local  |  Staff

Janie Hodge, Longtime Indianapolis Children’s TV Host, Dies

Comments
Police vehicle with flashing lights at a nighttime crime scene with police officers present.
Local  |  Staff

Teenager Hurt in Shooting Near Indy’s 13th And Rural

Comments
Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Fishers Crash Leaves One Dead

Comments
Damaged vehicle on dark street at night, with debris and police tape visible.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy North Side Crash Kills Two, Injures Three

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close