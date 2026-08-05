Convention Center Replaces Pipes After Rain Leaks at Gen Con

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Convention Center says it is working to prevent further leaks after rain got into the building during Gen Con on Saturday.

Water came through the roof of the venue during events on the third day of the convention, and crews have been making repairs ever since.

Workers are replacing damaged pipes and inspecting others to check if preventative measures should be taken.

The Capital Improvement Board owns and operates the Convention Center. Monica Brase with the board says the space, vendors, and guests all avoided damage.

“We’ve been in constant contact with Gen Con to make sure that their exhibitors are whole and to make sure if there are any issues, we address them,” Brase told FOX 59.

Brase says she does not have a timeline for repairs yet, but crews kept the storm from disrupting the four-day event. Gen Con wrapped up Sunday as planned.

“Other than noticing there were some new pipes, you would have not known anything happened the night before,” Brase said. “That’s so much thanks to Gen Con, our facilities and housekeeping teams.”