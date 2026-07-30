Listen Live
Close
Local

Protest Targets Lebanon Youth Facility Accused of Abuse; Forced Labor

Published on July 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A young woman holding a large pink banner that reads "REFUGE GIRLS ACADEMY ABUSES KIDS" while standing on a sidewalk in front of a building.
Source: WIBC / WIBC

LEBANON, Ind. — Outside an unassuming residential building at 1015 N. Lebanon Street, a growing chorus of voices demanded an end to what survivors describe as decades of institutionalized cruelty, physical abuse, and labor trafficking.

On Wednesday, July 29, survivors of Central Indiana Teen Challenge (CITC)—now operating under the name Refuge Girls Academy—joined forces with Purdue Students for a Democratic Society (SDS-Purdue) for a rally outside the facility. The demonstration comes during a time here there is also a legal escalation: an expanded federal civil lawsuit originally filed in April with nine plaintiffs has now grown to represent 35 young women who state they were exploited, neglected, and abused as minors.

The litigation, led by attorney Andrea Simmons of Indianapolis-based CohenMalad, LLP alongside Boston’s Justice Law Collective, paints a disturbing portrait of a faith-based residential facility operating far beyond the scope of its public promises.

Attorney: 35 Women Sue Indiana Facility Over Abuse; Trafficking

“We have interviewed every single one of them for at least an hour, sometimes much longer than that,” attorney Andrea Simmons stated during an interview. “We kind of let them decide how much they need to share… Many of them have suppressed these memories.”

Promises of Healing vs. The Reality of Solitary Confinement
Promoted on its website as a peaceful sanctuary offering professional therapy and academic support for struggling youth, Refuge Girls Academy is part of Adult & Teen Challenge USA—an umbrella network of over 200 residential programs operating under the Assemblies of God religious group.

However, court filings and survivor testimonies describe an environment stripped of evidence-based medical care or credentialed staff. Instead, residents encountered forced unpaid labor, severe psychological coercion, conversion therapy tactics, and bizarre humiliation rituals used to extract total obedience.

Because Indiana enforces a 10-year statute of limitations on civil actions regarding childhood abuse, many older survivors at Wednesday’s rally are legally barred from filing individual claims against the facility. However, they stood on the sidewalk chanting and holding banners to support the 35 current plaintiffs whose cases fall within the legal window.

A residential neighborhood with a building labeled "Refuge" and people holding signs on the sidewalk.
Source: WIBC / WIBC

Testimonies from the Front Lines

Mandi MacDonald entered the facility 20 years ago at age 15 after being court-ordered as an alternative to juvenile detention. Living with diagnosed ADHD and depression, MacDonald recounted how an act of honesty transformed into months of psychological torture. After confessing to her uncredentialed counselor that she had logged onto her MySpace page during a hotel visit with her parents—simply to see if anyone missed her—staff stripped her of her rank, demoted her to entry level, and placed her under severe punishment.

“I was given impossible expectations. I was ordered to handwrite a thirty-page manual twenty times, perfectly,” MacDonald shared. “I was having OCD tendencies and kept retracing the lines… When I couldn’t complete it, they took away my voice. I wasn’t allowed to speak or be spoken to for months.”

MacDonald was eventually locked alone in an isolation room for two months with nothing but a Bible and her writing assignment, fed a mandatory diet consisting solely of cold beans, bread, carrots, and an apple for every meal. Today, as a mother and licensed massage therapist specializing in trauma-informed bodywork, she notes that the complex PTSD (CPTSD) inflicted by the facility left lifelong neurological scars.

Related Stories

Brittany Lake attended Teen Challenge between 2009 and 2010. Lake entered the program not for substance abuse, but due to academic struggles. She recalled receiving a meaningless education consisting of unaccredited, grade-school level workbooks—including a chemistry packet whose first chapter argued that alchemy was a sin against God.

When Lake neared her 18th birthday, facility director Dawn Rose manipulated Lake’s parents into threatening a court custody petition to prevent her from leaving, falsely promising that Teen Challenge was the only way she would earn her diploma.

“The diploma I got from Teen Challenge wasn’t valid. I had to go to community college because I couldn’t get into a real college,” Lake explained. “Even in community college, they made me do remedial testing because my degree wasn’t valid.”

Lake also detailed witnessing a dyslexic and autistic resident who was locked in the “safe room” for two months, forced to rewrite the student manual while being fed nothing but peanut butter sandwiches, which severely impacted the girl’s digestive health.

Emelia Neel was a resident from 2009 to 2010, Neel recounted physical exertion tactics disguised as treatment. Residents were forced to run up and down local hills while staff chased them in vans, limiting their hydration to a single Dixie cup of water regardless of heat or fatigue.

“I faced a lot of really brutal things here, including eating cold beans in a corner for several months for all three meals,” Neel recalled. “They would lock girls away in what was called the safe room for weeks on end… We’re talking about ruining people’s entire lives.”

Neel noted that a close friend she made in the program died of an overdose shortly after leaving—unable to cope with the compounding trauma experienced inside the facility.

Systemic Exploitation and Unpaid Labor
The federal lawsuit details broader patterns of trafficking and medical neglect. Residents were allegedly trafficked out to local businesses and institutions—including Purdue and Butler Universities—to perform manual labor without compensation under the guise of character building. Unpaid fundraising was also routine, with vulnerable teens forced to recount intimate personal struggles in front of unfamiliar church congregations to solicit donations for the facility.

Medical emergencies were also routinely ignored or mocked. In one instance detailed by Lake, a resident had to secretly sneak a phone call to her parents to secure a doctor’s appointment for an abscess; physicians later warned the teen that she was hours away from entering septic shock.

Organizers with SDS-Purdue and survivor groups emphasize that their fight extends beyond a single location. They are demanding:

*The immediate, permanent closure of Refuge Girls Academy / Central Indiana Teen Challenge.
*An immediate ban on conversion therapy practices.
*State and federal regulatory oversight of the unaccredited “troubled teen industry.”

As the expanded federal civil suit moves forward in court, survivors say they will continue raising public awareness to ensure no more children are subjected to institutional abuse under the banner of rehabilitation.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A person wearing glasses and a white shirt, with a serious expression on their face.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Former Heritage Christian Director Appears in Court

Comments
NFL: AUG 10 Colts Training Camp
Local  |  Staff

ICE Deports Former Colts Player After Judge Orders Removal

Comments
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Sports  |  Staff

IU Football Player Arrested in Bloomington

Comments
24 Items
Lifestyle  |  Chase Iseghohi

Top 20 Companies to Work for in Indianapolis in 2026

Comments
Todd Young 6/17/26
Tony Katz Today  |  Producer Karl

Todd Young: It’s Maddening That We Can’t Pass The SAVE Act

Comments
John Stehr headshot
5 Items
Politics  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Crime Seeping Its Way Into Boone County

Comments
cardinal ritter high schoo
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD Closes Cardinal Ritter Investigation

Comments
A middle-aged woman with shoulder-length blonde hair and a serious expression, wearing a blue shirt.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Woman Charged with Fatally Stabbing Father, Cutting Heart Out

Comments
Local News
A 3D render of blue injectable medication pens. Each pen clearly displays the text "GLP-1".
Local  |  Staff

State Medicaid Program to Cover GLP-1 Treatments for Eligible Hoosiers

Comments
A person with dreadlocks wearing a black shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  FOX 59

19-year-old Sentenced to 125 Years in Prison for Anderson Murder

Comments
Department of Justice
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Former IN Sergeant Gets Federal Prison for Excessive Force

Comments
Kokomo Police patch with American flag, Native American headdress, and "City of Firsts" text.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Police Arrest 2, Search for 3 More in Connection to Kokomo Murder

Comments
Andre Carson speaking in front of Congress
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Rep. Carson Calls to End ICE Detention in IN After Deaths, Neglect

Comments
A uniformed police officer standing in front of a backdrop with white stars.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Funeral Procession for Lynn Town Marshal Brad Fisher

Comments
A young woman holding a large pink banner that reads "REFUGE GIRLS ACADEMY ABUSES KIDS" while standing on a sidewalk in front of a building.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Protest Targets Lebanon Youth Facility Accused of Abuse; Forced Labor

Comments
A middle-aged Black man with a beard and short curly hair, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Man Sentenced for Beating Ex-Girlfriend

Comments
A young person with dreadlocks looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Judge Sentences Anderson Teenager to 100 Years in Prison

Comments
A uniformed police officer standing in front of a backdrop with white stars.
3 Items
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Marshall Killed by Woman in Stolen Van

Comments
Back to school students mother group going school together. Parent send little boy and girl for first class semester term with schoolbag or satchel together. Collaborative learning and empathy daycare
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

IN Non-Profit Collects School Supplies Ahead of School Year

Comments
Banks on Senate Floor
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Banks: Fauci Testimony Shows He Won’t Answer ‘Tough Questions’

Comments
Marconi Radio Awards presented by NAB, with awards for Best Radio Podcast of the Year and Large Market Station of the Year.
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Radio One Indianapolis Celebrates National Recognition with Two 2026 NAB Marconi Award Finalists 

Comments
A bearded man wearing a red and black plaid shirt and a black knit hat, standing in front of a wooden wall.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Police Find Missing Greenwood Man in Owen County

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close