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IN Non-Profit Collects School Supplies Ahead of School Year

Published on July 29, 2026
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Back to school students mother group going school together. Parent send little boy and girl for first class semester term with schoolbag or satchel together. Collaborative learning and empathy daycare
Source: Shutter2U/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — As the summer sun continues, the return to the classroom brings a complex mix of excitement and anxiety for thousands of Indiana school children.

For foster families, kinship caregivers, and families navigating economic instability, that anxiety is often tied to a daunting reality: the staggering price tag of basic classroom supplies.

To ensure every child steps through the school doors prepared and confident, The Villages of Indiana — the state’s largest licensed non-profit dedicated to family and child services; has its annual Back-to-School Donation Drive, running through the end of this month.

The excitement of choosing a brand-new backpack or opening a fresh box of crayons has become increasingly difficult for many Hoosier households to afford. Recent estimates show that equipping a single child with a sturdy, fully-stocked backpack now costs approximately $150 on average.

For foster parents caring for multiple children, or young adults navigating life independently after aging out of the foster care system, these upfront expenses present a significant financial hurdle.

“Every child deserves to begin the school year with the supplies they need to feel confident and ready to learn,” said Shannon Schumacher, President and CEO of The Villages of Indiana. “Many of the families we serve are working hard to meet everyday needs, and purchasing school supplies can create additional financial strain. This donation drive helps ensure children have the tools they need for a successful start to the school year.”

The reach of this initiative spans all four corners of the state. In 2025 alone, The Villages provided direct support to 475 children in foster care and extended assistance to 617 young adults who had aged out of the foster care system.

As the umbrella agency for Prevent Child Abuse Indiana, The Villages serves over 11,000 children and families annually across 15 regional offices. The annual drive serves as a primary vehicle to offset back-to-school expenses across all of the agency’s core programs, including:

Foster care licensing and placement

Kinship caregiver support

Adoption services

The Healthy Families program for new and expectant parents

Transitional support for former foster youth

The Villages is calling on local community members, corporate partners, civic groups, churches, and schools to take action before the school bell rings. Participation is flexible, allowing supporters to organize local donation drives or give directly online.

High-Need Classroom Essentials Requested:

Storage & Organization: Sturdy, heavy-duty backpacks, 3-ring binders, and durable folders

Core School Supplies: Notebooks, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, and highlighters

Tech & Math Tools: Standard/scientific calculators and classroom-ready headphones

Ways to Donate:

1. Amazon Wish List: Community members can purchase high-need items directly online through The Villages In-Kind Donation Page at https://www.villageskids.org/in-kind-donations/ and have supplies shipped straight to distribution coordinators.

2. Organize a Local Drive: Neighborhoods, businesses, and religious organizations are encouraged to set up collection bins and gather supplies.

By rallying community support, The Villages aims to transform the stress of back-to-school shopping into a celebration of learning, community care, and hope for Indiana’s youth.

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