Marshall Killed by Woman in Stolen Van

LYNN, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a woman hit and killed a town marshal with a stolen van Wednesday morning.

A Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the van at around 8:30 a.m. He pulled the 34-year-old woman from Winchester over, but she sped off.

State police say the woman drove through the town of Lynn in Randolph County, and Town Marshal Brad Fisher tried to deploy a tire deflation device. However, investigators say the woman struck Fisher, who died from his injuries.

The driver lost control of the van shortly after and crashed into a dump truck, according to troopers. Medics took her to a hospital and troopers say she will be taken to jail.

Fisher served with law enforcement for 25 years.