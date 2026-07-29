Indiana Woman Charged with Fatally Stabbing Father, Cutting Heart Out

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A 32-year-old woman in northern Indiana is facing multiple charges, including murder, after her father was found fatally stabbed with his heart cut out.

According to Porter County court records, Serena Dolnics was charged with killing her father, Gregory Dolnics, 69, in Valparaiso. Deputies from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office found the victim on Sunday dead inside a home in Valparaiso with multiple stab wounds and his heart removed.

Serena Dolnics (Source: Porter County Jail)

A probable cause affidavit stated that deputies were conducting a welfare check at the home where the two lived. A relative had called 911, saying they were unable to reach the victim by phone.

After deputies forced their way into the home, they found a man’s body on the floor with multiple stab wounds to his head, neck, arms, and hands. Lying on the man’s stomach was “what appeared to be his heart,” deputies said.

Three knives covered in blood were reportedly found inside the home.

Serena Dolnics was arrested at the scene with blood on her feet and injuries consistent with knife wounds. She was charged with murder on Tuesday and remains jailed without bond.