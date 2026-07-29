Banks: Fauci Testimony Shows He Won’t Answer ‘Tough Questions’

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INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Sen. Jim Banks is criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci after the former top infectious disease official invoked the Fifth Amendment during a Wednesday Senate committee appearance focused on the government’s response to COVID-19.

Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, declined to answer questions from lawmakers and accused Sen. Rand Paul of trying to put him behind bars over his handling of the pandemic.

Banks said Fauci’s refusal to testify fully shows he has not been held accountable for decisions made during the pandemic.

“It just goes to show what he did to America is indefensible,” Banks said. “Families were destroyed. Lives were ruined. People even lost their lives unnecessarily because of the guidelines that he foolishly and dangerously imposed.”

Banks also criticized pandemic restrictions that affected schools, saying children suffered lasting consequences.

“Our kids got a raw deal,” Banks said. “It was wrong what they did to our kids, and Dr. Fauci was the one who led the way.”

Banks accused Fauci of abusing his authority as a government official and said he believes Fauci should face criminal prosecution.

“He was never elected by anybody. He was appointed to a government position, used his power and abused it,” Banks said. “I think he should be prosecuted. I think he should be thrown behind bars.”

Fauci, who has previously faced criticism from Republicans over pandemic policies, has defended his actions during the COVID-19 response.

Banks said the pandemic response will continue to be examined for years and hopes future leaders learn from what happened.

“I hope they study what happened during COVID and are determined never to repeat that again,” Banks said.