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Funeral Procession for Lynn Town Marshal Brad Fisher

The procession is traveling U.S. 35 to Losantville, then U.S. 36 to Lynn.

Published on July 30, 2026
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A uniformed police officer standing in front of a backdrop with white stars.
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A procession is underway for Lynn Town Marshal Brad Fisher, who was killed Wednesday during a police pursuit.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department is escorting Fisher from Muncie to Reichard Funeral Home in Union City. Fisher served 25 years in law enforcement.

The procession is traveling U.S. 35 to Losantville, then U.S. 36 to Lynn, through Winchester and onto State Road 32 before ending at the funeral home.

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