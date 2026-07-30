Funeral Procession for Lynn Town Marshal Brad Fisher

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A procession is underway for Lynn Town Marshal Brad Fisher, who was killed Wednesday during a police pursuit.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department is escorting Fisher from Muncie to Reichard Funeral Home in Union City. Fisher served 25 years in law enforcement.

The procession is traveling U.S. 35 to Losantville, then U.S. 36 to Lynn, through Winchester and onto State Road 32 before ending at the funeral home.