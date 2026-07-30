Indy Man Sentenced for Beating Ex-Girlfriend

Dennis Patterson (Source: Marion County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 43 years in prison for beating his ex-girlfriend and stealing her car.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Dennis Patterson, 45, was convicted of criminal confinement, robbery resulting in bodily injury, and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, for the incident that happened on Dec. 9, 2025.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Patterson choked his ex-girlfriend in her car and threatened to kill her. The affidavit mentioned that the woman may have been choked “possibly on more than one occasion” while they were in the car.

The woman suffered multiple facial fractures, a fractured vertebra, and a broken nose because of the assault.

On June 2, Patterson was found guilty. He will serve his sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction.