Indiana Senate Republican Caucus Endorses Garten for Pro Tem

Indiana Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus has endorsed Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown) for President Pro Tempore.

On Tuesday, Indiana Senate Republicans gathered to announce Sen. Garten as their pick to be the Senate’s next leader heading into the 125th General Assembly.

“Leading this caucus is a profound honor, and my commitment to my colleagues and the people of Indiana is simple: unapologetic conservatism, decisive action and absolute transparency,” said Pro Tem-Elect Garten. “We have an incredible, talented team of conservative leaders ready to do the work.”

Garten was previously the Indiana Senate’s majority floor leader, but resigned from the position in early June. He has already announced that he intends to appoint State Sen. Eric Koch (R-Bedford) as Majority Floor Leader.

Outgoing Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) will continue to run the Senate’s daily operations until the formal vote for Pro Tem is held on Organization Day. He announced in late July he would not seek reelection in the leadership role.

“Serving as the Senate President Pro Tem for eight years has been one of the most challenging and rewarding honors of my life,” Bray said. “I have seen Sen. Garten’s ability to lead firsthand and know he will lead the caucus with conviction and boldness. I look forward to working with Sen. Garten to ensure a smooth transition, and I wish him well in this role.”

Lawmakers will continue to meet at the Statehouse over the next several months for interim study committees in preparation for the 2027 legislative session.

“As we approach the upcoming budget session, we will operate in the daylight – scrutinizing every dollar, safeguarding taxpayer resources and executing a bold agenda that keeps Indiana strong, free, and prosperous,” Garten added.

The 125th Legislative Session officially kicks off on Organization Day on Nov. 17.