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Thomas Rhett Concert Planned for LIV Golf Indianapolis Canceled

The concert planned for Friday was put off due to what LIV Golf called "unavoidable changes in the entertainment program."

Published on August 17, 2026
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Source: Variety / Getty

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Thomas Rhett concert scheduled for this upcoming weekend at LIV Golf Indianapolis has been canceled.

Disco Lines was also set to perform on Friday at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield. According to LIV Golf, the concerts were canceled due to “unavoidable changes in the entertainment program.”

“LIV Golf Indianapolis will deliver many of the world’s best players, exceptional competition and an elevated experience for fans and guests, both on and off the golf course,” LIV Golf executive vice president and head of events Ross Hallett said in a news release on Monday. “LIV Golf has enjoyed a tremendous partnership with Chatham Hills, the City of Westfield, Hamilton County and the state of Indiana, and the League is committed to a long-term partnership with the community that has supported us since our record-setting Indianapolis debut last year.”

LIV Golf Indianapolis is happening August 20-23 at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield.

Indianapolis will be the last tournament of the LIV season. Along with the winner of this weekend’s tournament, the 2026 Season Individual Champion and the 2026 LIV Golf Team Champion will be crowned.

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