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AG Rokita Warns Hoosiers Against Storm Repair Scams

Published on August 17, 2026
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AG Todd Rokita
Source: Rokita team. 2022. / AG Todd Rokita team

INDIANAPOLIS — Following days of severe thunderstorms, high-wind derechos, and historic flash flooding that damaged communities across northern and central Indiana, Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning residents to guard against fraudulent contractors and deceptive schemes during recovery efforts.

Speaking with WIBC’s Tony Katz, Rokita shared the heavy impact he witnessed while touring hard-hit areas across the state. “My staff and I, we’ve already covered Wayne, Marion, Hamilton County, and Lake,” Rokita said. “So many people have been hit, we lost seven lives… Our hearts are breaking.”

While emergency crews and first responders work to clear roads and restore power, Rokita warned that disaster situations frequently attract bad actors trying to exploit vulnerable homeowners. “In times like this, unfortunately, the worst of human nature also comes out,” Rokita noted. “We have outright scammers, those who are getting down payments and then never showing back up again.”

The Consumer Protection Division has already received reports of door-to-door solicitations in Northwest Indiana, including contractors falsely telling residents that federal disaster relief would cover all repairs. Rokita urged caution regarding anyone claiming to represent federal agencies.

“There is no FEMA in Indiana right now. That is not an accurate statement,” Rokita emphasized, warning against high-pressure sales tactics. Rokita also cautioned homeowners that contractors offering to “waive” or pay insurance deductibles are committing a form of illegal insurance fraud.

The Attorney General’s Office recommends taking the following precautions before hiring repair services or making donations:

Verify Credentials: Check contractors through online reviews, references, and the Better Business Bureau. Confirm they are licensed, bonded, and insured.

Get Written Contracts: Never rely on verbal promises. Obtain written estimates and agreements before work begins.

Avoid Risky Payments: Never pay the full amount upfront, and avoid paying with cash, wire transfers, gift cards, or cryptocurrency.

Donate Safely: Stick with established charities like the Red Cross through their official websites. Avoid crowdfunding campaigns unless you personally know the recipient.

Hoosiers who suspect price gouging or contractor fraud should file a complaint online at indianaconsumer.com or call the Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-382-5516.

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