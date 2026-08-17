Indy Man Dead After Being Pulled from Monroe Reservoir

Source: FOX 59

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of an Indianapolis man whose body was recovered Sunday afternoon from Monroe Reservoir, southeast of Bloomington.

Authorities identified the victim as 58-year-old Jeffrey Cox.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Cox was on a boat with a group when he went missing while the boat was anchored near Allen’s Creek.

Bystanders noticed Cox was unaccounted for roughly five to 10 minutes before finding him unresponsive near the vessel. First responders were dispatched to the scene before 4 p.m. after receiving reports that an unconscious person had been pulled from the water.

Cox was pronounced dead before 5:00.

Officials confirmed Cox was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the incident.

“Indiana Conservation Officers remind the public of the importance of wearing a life jacket at all times when on or near the water,” the DNR said in a release.