Man Dies After Being Found Shot in Crashed Vehicle on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death inside a crashed vehicle on the near east side of Indianapolis over the weekend.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 200 block of S. LaSalle Street Sunday night. Once there, they found a man inside a Chevy Trax that had crashed into a building. The man also had a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified him as 34-year-old Vincent Patrick Collier.

A person of interest was taken into custody in the 3000 block of Southeastern Avenue near a McDonald’s, but it’s unclear if that person is still in custody and is facing any charges.

IMPD called the incident “isolated,” saying there is no longer any threat to the community.