State Police Investigate Another Inmate’s Death at Jackson County Jail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jackson County Jail.

Amuel Adam Hall, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell while officers were conducting a routine check on Aug. 16. Despite life-saving efforts, Hall later passed away at a local hospital.

This marks the second inmate death at the jail in a month. No foul play is suspected in either case.

Hall was arrested on Aug. 5 on various charges, including resisting law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.