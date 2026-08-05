State Police Begin Investigation Into Jackson County Inmate’s Death

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jackson County Jail from last month.

On July 25, detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were asked by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to investigate an inmate in the jail who was found unresponsive in his cell. The inmate, Richard E. Cox, 47, of Crothersville, was arrested on July 22.

Upon finding him unresponsive, jail staff immediately began rendering first aid to Cox and contacted local EMS and fire department personnel. Cox was transported to Schneck Medical Center before being flown to an Indianapolis area hospital for further treatment.

Cox was pronounced dead on July 29.

Police said Cox was alone in his cell when he became unresponsive. Officers do not believe foul play was a factor in his death.

The results of an autopsy toxicology test are pending.