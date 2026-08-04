Mears’ Office Responds After Crime Summit Absence

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is responding after criticism from some prosecutors following a Monday crime summit focused on public safety and regional crime issues.

Prosecutor Ryan Mears did not attend the summit because of a scheduling conflict. His office said the event was scheduled before his availability could be confirmed. Chief Counsel Celita Scott attended on behalf of the prosecutor’s office.

Some prosecutors have criticized Mears in the past over his approach to crime and prosecution policies, and his absence from the summit renewed questions about collaboration between Marion County and surrounding communities.

In a statement, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said it values opportunities to work with prosecutors, law enforcement officials, elected leaders and community partners.

Prosecutor Mears was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict. The event was scheduled before his availability could be confirmed, so Chief Counsel Celita Scott attended on behalf of the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office values opportunities to engage with fellow prosecutors, law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders on issues of public safety. Prosecutor Mears continues to welcome productive conversations and collaboration with anyone committed to making our community safer.”

The meeting comes as Central Indiana leaders continue discussions about violent crime, public safety and cooperation between neighboring counties.