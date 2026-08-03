Zay Out at Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission

Andy Zay

INDIANAPOLIS — Andy Zay is out as a member of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

The State of Indiana announced Zay’s termination on Monday. Zay was one of four IURC commissioners and was only in that role for just over a month.

The former state senator was appointed to the commission in December.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun removed Zay as chairman of the IURC on June 22 and replaced him with Anthony Swinger. That move came after the IURC approved an electricity rate increase requested by AES Indiana that totaled around $71 million.

RELATED: OUCC Requests Reconsideration of AES Electric Rate Hike

Indiana Democratic Party Chair Karen Tallian released the following statement on Monday after the news broke that Zay was dismissed from the IURC:

“Mike Braun and the Republican legislature have done everything to bend over backward for utility companies over the past 20+ years. Now, Braun is using Andy Zay as a scapegoat. Braun knew the AES case was being investigated when he appointed Zay. The buck must stop with the governor’s poor judgment. The only commissioner who voted against any recent major electric increase is former Democratic State Senator Bob Deig. We invite Hoosiers to elect more Democratic legislators this November who will put families before utility profits for a change.”