7 IU Frat Members Charged in October Hazing Incident

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Seven members of an Indiana University fraternity are being criminally charged for seriously injuring two pledges through hazing.

The following seven students were recently charged:

Casey Clarke of Hagaman, New York

Logan Conforti of Elgin, Illinois

Ryan Donohue of Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Noah Kucera of San Clemente, California

Joseph Moon of Elkhart

Kaptur Nowaczyk of Crown Point

Arjunkumar Patel of Westfield

Each of the seven frat members has been charged with two counts of hazing, a Level 6 felony. Patel is also charged with one count of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.

Court records state that the seven students were members of the fraternity Phi Kappa Psi. An investigation into the frat started in October 2025 during homecoming weekend after police received reports of hazing happening with pledges in the fraternity’s chapter room.

Two of the pledges were hospitalized for multiple days as a result of the extreme hazing during the “New Member Committee” event. They were both diagnosed with a serious medical condition, rhabdomyolysis.

RELATED: Fourth IU Fraternity Hit With Cease and Desist Order for Hazing

According to court documents, members of the frat had pledges lined up in a room with a metal trough containing ice water. The pledges had to do exercises for about three hours, including “brother squats,” where pledges would lock arms and perform squats until they were exhausted.

Others in the frat told police that Patel was one of the members supervising the “New Member Committee” event. One of the pledges told police that Patel messaged him while he was in the hospital and told him to lie about how he got injured and then delete their messages.

On Oct. 21, 2025, Phi Kappa Psi was placed on a cease and desist. According to the university, the fraternity remains suspended.

“The Office of Student Life holds all fraternities and sororities to high standards of safety, accountability and respectful experiences for every member,” said vice chancellor for Student Life at IU Bloomington Lamar Hylton. “The allegations made in the charges announced by the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office are inconsistent with Indiana University’s values and expectations of student conduct.”