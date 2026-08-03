Out-of-State Robbery Suspects Arrested After Pursuit in Hancock County
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Multiple robbery suspects were caught early Monday morning after a chase with troopers in Hancock County.
Indiana State Police said the pursuit with the out-of-state suspects forced the entrance ramp to exit 104 near Greenfield on I-70 westbound to shut down at around 1 a.m. Monday. The ramp reopened about an hour later.
A few other agencies were involved in the pursuit. ISP said all three suspects were taken into custody.
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