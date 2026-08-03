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Butler University Launches New Respiratory Therapy Degree Program

Published on August 3, 2026
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INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University is expanding its healthcare degree offerings with the launch of a new Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy program. Designed to train clinicians for one of the fastest-growing fields in medicine, the program will accept applications beginning in January 2027 and welcome its inaugural cohort in the fall of 2027.

The initiative aims to address a critical workforce shortage across Indiana and nationwide. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for respiratory therapists is projected to grow by 12 percent through 2034, outpacing average job growth in the broader healthcare sector. The median annual salary for the profession was $80,450 as of May 2024.

Following one year of prerequisite coursework, students will complete a three-year professional phase that pairs advanced cardiopulmonary coursework with roughly 1,000 hours of clinical learning. Butler has partnered with major regional health systems—including Community Health Network, Eskenazi Health, Ascension St. Vincent, IU Health, Parkview Health, Pike Medical, and Kindred Hospitals—to provide clinical placements and capstone project opportunities.

“The healthcare challenges facing our communities require professionals who are not only technically proficient but also prepared to lead, collaborate, and innovate,” Bob Soltis, Dean of Butler’s College of Health Professions, said. “This program reflects Butler’s commitment to preparing graduates who will strengthen the healthcare workforce while improving the health and well-being of the communities they serve.”

Respiratory therapists specialize in evaluating and treating patients with breathing and cardiopulmonary disorders. Practitioners work across diverse medical environments, including intensive care units, emergency departments, pediatric wards, sleep laboratories, and air medical transport teams.

The new degree expands Butler’s established College of Health Professions, which already houses programs in nursing, pharmacy, physician assistant studies, and healthcare administration.

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