Lynn Town Marshal Brad Fisher To Be Honored At Sunday Funeral

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — Funeral services for fallen Lynn Town Marshal Brad Fisher will be held Sunday in Randolph County as family, friends, fellow officers, and community members gather to honor his life and service.

A public visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed immediately by a memorial service at 4 p.m. Both events will take place in the gymnasium at Randolph Southern High School.

Police honors will be rendered afterward at Spartanburg Cemetery, where Fisher will be laid to rest. His final “10-42” radio call, signifying an officer’s end of watch, is also expected to be given during the ceremony.

Marshal Fisher was killed Wednesday morning while assisting the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office during a police pursuit.

Authorities said Fisher was deploying a tire deflation device along eastbound U.S. Highway 36 around 8:30 a.m. when he was struck by a stolen van allegedly driven by 34-year-old Maci Atkinson