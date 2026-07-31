Teen Mother Found After Indy Newborn Left in Tree Line

Source: IMPD / Crime

INDIANAPOLIS – A community tip helped Indianapolis police find the teenage mother of a newborn baby who was left in a tree line on the city’s far east side earlier this month. Investigators have also arrested a man they believe is the baby’s father.

The baby was found near Lace Bark Lane and Long Wharf Drive and was taken to Riley Hospital in stable condition. At the time, police said they were urgently trying to find the mother because she might have needed medical care.

Police say the mother is 16 years old. She has since been located and received medical treatment. The baby remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Investigators also arrested Hernsley Pierre on a preliminary charge of sexual misconduct with a minor. Court documents say detectives believe he is the baby’s father and that the girl was underage when the child was conceived.

According to court records, the teenager told investigators that neither she nor Pierre knew she was pregnant. Pierre told police he is not the baby’s father and said he had no knowledge of the pregnancy.

Officer Tommy Thompson said the case has prompted strong reactions from people across the community.

“A lot of people are asking, ‘How could you do something like that? That’s heinous.’ They point out that we have Safe Haven Baby Boxes,” Thompson said.

He said investigators are also looking at the circumstances surrounding the teenage mother.

“When you look at this being a very young mother, you have to think about the education factor and the facts and circumstances surrounding why she would do that. That’s what we’re trying to understand right now,” Thompson said.

Thompson said detectives also recognize the emotional and physical challenges the girl may be facing.

“She’s going through a lot of chemical changes and a flood of emotions. We need to support that and figure out what happened because, ultimately, we’re trying to get answers for the life of this child,” he said.

He credited the public with helping investigators make a breakthrough.

“We asked for our community’s help, and ultimately it was a tip that led detectives to where we located this young mother,” Thompson said.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD Child Abuse detectives or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.