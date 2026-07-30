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19-year-old Sentenced to 125 Years in Prison for Anderson Murder

Published on July 30, 2026
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Source: Madison County Jail / FOX 59

ANDERSON, Ind. — Another member of the Mickey Cobra Nation gang has been put behind bars for the rest of his life after being found guilty in a botched hit that led to the death of a 26-year-old Anderson woman last year.

Rashawn Samuels, 19, of Anderson was found guilty in June alongside one of his co-conspirators, Jo’Majze Larry. The pair were found guilty of the following counts:

  • Murder
  • Attempted Murder (Level 1 Felony)
  • Conspiracy to Commit Murder (Level 2 Felony)
  • Criminal Organization Activity (Level 5 Felony)

On Thursday, a judge handed down Samuels’ sentence, ordering him to serve the next 125 years in an Indiana prison. Larry, who was sentenced on Wednesday, was given a 100-year sentence.

But Samuels and Larry are just two of eight members of the Mickey Cobra Nation gang, also known as MCN, who were deemed responsible for the February 2025 shooting death of Dayla Swain. The complete list of the individuals implicated in the case includes Ja’Brawll Thomas, Kyree Craver, Jo’Majze Larry, Rashawn Samuels, Rejon Smith, Geno Moffett, Javeayon Johnson and Javeaian Johnson.

Previous reports detail how Swain was shot and killed outside Sonny Ray’s Café on Feb. 2, 2025, in Anderson. Swain wasn’t the target of the shooting. The gang members had been after a key witness in the criminal trial of Donovan Harris but ended up shooting and killing Swain in the crossfire.

Police traced the botched hit job to the MCN and found messages that featured Samuels and Thomas that discussed meeting up in Anderson.

Larry and Samuels fled to Milwaukee after the shooting. Samuels was arrested in Milwaukee not long after while Larry turned himself in to Anderson police.

Meanwhile, an arrest warrant was issued for Thomas, and he was booked into the Madison County Jail on March 18, 2025. Javeayon Johnson and Javeaian Johnson were both placed under arrest on Feb. 14, 2025. They were both juveniles at the time of their arrest.

Of the eight implicated individuals, Moffett has not been arrested. A warrant was issued for Moffett’s arrest on March 13, 2025. As of this article’s publication, police are still searching for Moffett.

Next steps

With Larry and Samuels sentenced, attention turns to the remaining members of Mickey Cobra Nation.

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