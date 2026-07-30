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Charges Filed Against 4 Women Involved in Grocery Store Brawl

The brawl at a Kroger in Speedway on Sunday was caught on video.

Published on July 30, 2026
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INDIANAPOLIS — Charges have been filed against four women for a brawl that broke out inside a Kroger in Speedway.

Court records state that the brawl on Sunday was caught on video and shows a teenager pointing a gun at a child inside the grocery store. No shots were fired.

Dajanae Allen told FOX 59 that she was attacked.

“I was the one being jumped,” Allen said. “I was the one being assaulted.”

The fight between the women was reportedly over a man. Allen said things escalated when 22-year-old Dina Riley pulled out a Glock firearm and handed it to a 17-year-old girl, who then pointed it at Allen’s 12-year-old niece.

“If you pay close attention, she has her finger on the trigger,” Allen said while looking at the video. “The gun could have gone off when she pointed it at my niece’s face.”

A person in a suit holding a mobile device in an indoor setting.
Source: FOX 59

According to court records, Dina Riley is facing felony charges for dangerous control of a firearm, while 25-year-old Najala Riley and 48-year-old Priscilla Smith are each charged with battery.

Allen believes justice will be served.

“They think they got the last laugh because they beat us up in Kroger, but none of my people were charged,” she said.

Two of the three women charged have posted their bonds and were released from jail.

A warrant has been issued for Dina Riley. She is due in court for an initial hearing on Friday.

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