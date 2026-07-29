Judge Sentences Anderson Teenager to 100 Years in Prison

Source: FOX 59

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County judge sentenced a 15-year-old to 100 years in prison Wednesday for his role in a fatal shooting.

A jury convicted Jo’Majze Larry of murder and gang activity in the death of Dayla Swain outside an Anderson café last year.

Investigators say Swain was killed in the crossfire when eight gang members attempted a targeted hit on another man.

Seven other gang members face charges in connection with Swain’s death, including Ja’Brawll Thomas, Kyree Craver, Rashawn Samuels, Rejon Smith, Geno Moffett, Javeayon Johnson, and Javeaian Johnson.

The judge handed down 50 years for murder and another 50 years for a criminal organization enhancement.

Because Larry was under 18 when the crime occurred, state law allows him to request a sentence reduction after serving 20 years.

A judge will sentence co-defendant Rashawn Samuels on Thursday.