Johnson County Coroner Resigning Early

Source: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office / Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind –Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt is leaving office earlier than expected, according to FOX59.

Pruitt’s resignation is set for Aug. 5. He was originally expected to remain in the position until January 2027 as part of a plea agreement reached earlier this year.

Pruitt pleaded guilty after prosecutors accused him of providing alcohol and cannabis gummies to two teenage girls between May 2024 and July 2025.

The agreement required Pruitt to step down, complete a mental health evaluation and take part in moral reconation therapy.

Pruitt’s earlier resignation comes after he was accused of violating a no-contact order tied to the case.

In a text message to FOX59, Pruitt said he decided to leave after “prayer and discussion with family and staff.” He said he wanted to make sure the office was prepared and the county’s 2027 budget projection was completed before stepping away.

Chief Deputy Coroner Amanda Swartz will lead the coroner’s office until a replacement is selected.