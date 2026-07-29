Person Sought After Chase, Crash on Indy’s North Side

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for a person who they say crashed into another vehicle during a chase and then ran away on foot.

IMPD said the chase started during an Indiana Crimes Gun Task Force investigation when officers tried to stop a vehicle. Police said the person driving the vehicle took off and later crashed near East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive and East 30th Street.

The crash involved another vehicle, which was pushed into a parked car. Police said people were hurt.

The person driving the vehicle ran from the scene and got away. Officers searched the area with K9s, drones and SWAT teams but did not find the person.

Police said the person may be armed, but that has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and not approach the person. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.