Indy Man Accused of Attempted Murder After Police Shootout

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is accused of attempted murder following a shootout with IMPD that left two officers and the suspect wounded on the city’s west side.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, an undercover IMPD officer put 37-year-old Kreshaun Brinkley under surveillance. Court records claim more than 200 shots were fired between the suspect and police.

Kreshaun Brinkley (Source: Marion County Jail)

Brinkley was spotted at a local market and police followed him to a home on North Fleming Avenue.

Around 2:30 p.m., IMPD SWAT officers then attempted to serve a high-risk drug-related warrant and were immediately met with gunfire.

IMPD said drone footage shows a woman at the home toss a foil enveloped packets out of the home when police arrived.

As officers approached the rear door, “a mist of debris is seen blowing from the rear door.”

Police believe Brinkley then moved through the house, firing at officers who were attempting to assist the woman as she ran for cover. Gunfire then targeted six other officers who were advancing to the house, according to court documents.

“This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen and to have it right next to our house is something you can’t get over,” said neighbor Jerry Thompson.

Jerry lives right next to the home on Fleming, which suffered significant damage during the dramatic shootout with Brinkley barricaded inside.

Jerry said he could only hide and wait for the gun battle to end.

“We just kind of hunkered down on the floor,” said Thompson. “It was just incredible.”

One IMPD officer was shot in the leg. Another was shot in the side. Both were taken to Eskenazi Hospital, but have since been released.

Brinkley eventually surrendered after also being shot. He’s now in jail and accused of attempted murder.

“This ambushing of our police officers isn’t slowing; it’s increasing because armed repeat violent offenders are feeling emboldened to attack police,” said Indy FOP President Rick Snyder.

Snyder said on average an officer is shot in the line of duty every 26 hours in our nation.

Following Friday’s shootout, a total of five IMPD officers have been shot and wounded so far in 2026, but despite the danger, the department remains committed to holding repeat offenders accountable.

That strategy has helped drive down violent crime numbers across the city. In this case, court records show Brinkley has a history of drug and weapons convictions and was released from the Department of Corrections as recently as last September.

“Officers are under attack, often by repeat violence offenders, but even when you look at the probabilities, they’re not backing down. They’re never going to back down,” said Snyder.

An IMPD van, as well as a SWAT vehicle, and at least one neighbor’s car were damaged by gunshots. During a search of the home, police say multiple firearms were recovered.

Brinkley is set to make his initial hearing on Tuesday. He is currently being held without bond at the Marion County jail pending the filing of formal charges.