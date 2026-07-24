IU Football Player Arrested in Bloomington

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BLOOMINGTON, Ind — IU football defensive end Tyrone Burrus Jr. is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after his arrest in Bloomington.

The Warren Central graduate from Indianapolis was booked into the Monroe County Jail on preliminary charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He remained in custody Friday morning, and an initial court appearance had not yet been scheduled.

IU Athletics says it’s aware of the arrest and is gathering more information while monitoring the legal process.

Burrus redshirted last season and appeared in two games for the Hoosiers.